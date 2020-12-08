Posted: Dec 08, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Nowata Public Schools is showing a serious intent with its mask mandate for sporting events. Prior to the fourth quarter of Monday night’s win over Fairland play was stopped because several patrons were not wearing masks as instructed. Nowata High School principal Bron Williams addressed the crowd.

Several reminders were given over the public address system prior to the brief stoppage of action. The game would carry after the reminder. Williams also told the crowd that Nowata previously had two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents.