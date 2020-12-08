Posted: Dec 08, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 3:11 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council gathered for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening and it was the start of a new term, meaning the council took an oath of office and councilors took action on electing a new mayor and vice-mayor. Dale Copeland was re-appointed to his position as mayor and Alan Gentges was re-elected by fellow council members as vice-mayor.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Vice-Mayor Alan Gentges talked a little about the re-appointment, but was more concerned about the issues facing Bartians such as COVID-19, the publicity campagin the city is developing to remind citizens to be safe during the pandemic and a fun little pilot project with Lime Scooters.

Lime Scooters in Oklahoma plans to launch a holiday pilot program in Bartlesville beginning this month through the holiday season — potentially into the spring.

Gentges says it fits in with the city's overall transportation plan.

Lime currently operates in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Tulsa, Jenks and Norman, all supported by the Lime Hub warehouse in Oklahoma City and another garage in Tulsa. Under the agreement, Lime would operate within the Bartlesville city limits as it currently operates in other Oklahoma cities.

Lime will require users to comply with the following:

Must be at least 18 years old, but a driver’s license is not required

Must have their own data network access and device necessary to use the service

One person only on scooter and that person must be the user on the account

Helmets are recommended but not required unless required by law

Weight limit of 300 pounds

User is responsible for a service charge of up to $120 if the device is left in a place it shouldn’t be left