Posted: Dec 08, 2020 3:32 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator Julie Daniels, a Republican from Bartlesville, took the oath of office on Tuesday to begin her second term representing Senate District 29.

Sen. Daniels and three colleagues took the oath of office this week as they were unable to attend the ceremony held on Monday, Nov. 16th.

In a statement, Sen. Daniels said: “It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue to serve Oklahomans in Senate District 29. I will continue to focus on improving our economic situation and increasing job opportunities. There is much work to be done to reduce the burden of regulation on job creators and all working Oklahomans. We face challenges of dealing with the virus and budget reductions, while also prioritizing public safety, improvements to the criminal justice system, education and other critical issues.”

During the 2020 legislative session, Sen. Daniels helped secure passage of legislation providing liability relief to health care providers and those manufacturing or donating products related to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was instrumental in passing legislation to help businesses, churches and other entities reopen safely. She’s authored and passed legislation strengthening freedom of speech on college campuses, as well as Francine’s Law, aimed at helping solve more cold cases, such as unsolved missing persons and homicide cases. Sen. Daniels also authored judicial reform legislation to increase the pool of qualified applicants for judicial vacancies.

For the 58th Legislature, Sen. Daniels has been reappointed chair of the Judiciary Committee and will continue to serve on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary, Rules, Health and Human Services and Energy Committees. She has also been appointed to the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting and will continue to serve as an Assistant Majority Whip.

The Senate will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5th to formally elect their leadership and adopt rules for the next two years. The 2021 session will officially get underway on Monday, Feb. 1st.