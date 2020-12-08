Posted: Dec 08, 2020 3:54 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 3:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board has released Tuesday's filing results for local school board seats.

For the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education, Randy Herren has filed as the incumbent for the Office One seat. Rick Boswell has filed for the Office Seven seat as the incumbent. Boswell and Herren are yet to have an opponent file against them.

In Ramona, Clayton Ullrich has filed as the incumbent for the Office One seat on the Caney Valley Public Schools Board of Education. Ullrich has yet to have an opponent file against him.

Up north in Copan, Shane Cameron has filed as the incumbent for the Office One seat on the Copan Public Schools Board of Education. Tony Holland has filed for the Office Five seat on the Copan School Board. They're the only candidates to file for a seat so far.

David Cleveland filed as the incumbent for his Office One seat on the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education. He is the only candidate to file so far.

Lastly, Gil Greenwood has filed as the incumbent for Tri County Tech's Office Three seat. Greenwood has no opposition at present.

The filing period closes at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9th. If neccessart, a Primary Election for each seat will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9th. A General Election could be held on Tuesday, April 6th.