Posted: Dec 09, 2020 8:03 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

Bring in the holidays with a virtual Bavarian Christmas Market online on Saturday, Dec. 12. Presented by OKM Music, enjoy online shopping, music, food, sweets, treats and more – all from the comfort of being home.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Ryan Martin with OKM explained just how this year's Christkindal Market will work online at www.okmmusic.org.

This year's virtual market includes many special and unique holiday trinkets, gifts and more available for purchase. Local restaurant, Price’s Meat Market, is preparing traditional German food items, such as the very popular German sauerkraut soup and a wonderful German-style pork roast with potatoes. Super Centro will have a variety of dozen and half-dozen Christmas tamales with flavors such as, cheese, pineapple, chicken salsa verde, pork with salsa dojo and more. Guests will have the opportunity to have tamales prepared for pick up on December 12 or December 23.

Cakes by Lissa will also be preparing delicious sweets such as beautiful iced Christmas cookies, Christmas bark, gingerbread cookies, a variety of Christmas brownies and more. Pick up for food orders will be available for pick up on Saturday, December 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Price’s Meat Market (4025 Nowata Rd). Online merchandise orders will be available for pick up beginning December 1st through December 18th from the OKM office (415 S. Dewey Ave) as well as December 12th at Price’s Meat Market.

This year, the online market will include a special performance at 7:00 p.m. from nationally acclaimed trio, TAKE3. Containing the talents of pianist Irene Kim, Lila Yang on cello, and violinist Lindsay Deutsch, TAKE3 is preparing a special holiday performance for Christkindl Market guests. Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites. This concert is a private performance for guests who purchase an online entry only. Prior to the concert, guests will receive a special URL link for the TAKE3 concert.