Posted: Dec 09, 2020 9:08 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

According to Bartlesville’s City Beat, the City of Bartlesville is accepting applications for firefighter positions through Thursday, Feb. 4th.

Fire Chief John Banks said the department will likely fill several positions over the next 14 months or so. He said this is a great opportunity for anyone wanting a career in the fire service.

To apply, you must be between the ages of 18 and 45, have a high school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent certificate, and have a Certification in Firefighter One. You must have a valid driver’s license as well, and each candidate must pass a written test, an oral review board and physical agility test.