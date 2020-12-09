Posted: Dec 09, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

A southern Oklahoma man is being held on a $1 million bond, accused of threatening to attack Senator Jim Inhofe with a sledgehammer.

Our partners at News on 6 report that court documents show 23-year-old Walker Wilson was being monitored by state officials.

In a string of tweets, investigators said Wilson posted “somebody tell Jim Inhofe to watch his back.” Pictures of Wilson holding a sledgehammer were attached to the post.

Investigators said Wilson was frustrated about not getting a tax refund, stimulus check or unemployment.