Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Oklahoma

Posted: Dec 09, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 9:45 AM

Oklahoma Man Arrested for Making Threats Against Sen. Inhofe

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
A southern Oklahoma man is being held on a $1 million bond, accused of threatening to attack Senator Jim Inhofe with a sledgehammer. 
 
Our partners at News on 6 report that court documents show 23-year-old Walker Wilson was being monitored by state officials. 
 
In a string of tweets, investigators said Wilson posted “somebody tell Jim Inhofe to watch his back.” Pictures of Wilson holding a sledgehammer were attached to the post. 
 
Investigators said Wilson was frustrated about not getting a tax refund, stimulus check or unemployment.

« Back to News