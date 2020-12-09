Posted: Dec 09, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 10:28 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,307 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s situation update. 23 new deaths are being reported across the state, none of which were local. The latest update listed just under 1,700 Oklahomans in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 263 active cases, a decrease of 12 cases since Tuesday. Osage County is listing 270 active cases, an increase of 14 since the last report. Nowata County is reporting 61 active cases, a slight decrease.

