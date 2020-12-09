Posted: Dec 09, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

EMS Director for the City of Pawhuska, Kenneth Freeman was at Monday evening’s city council meeting and said he continues to see COVID-19 cases trending in the wrong direction across town.

This news comes on the heels of back-to-back home games for the Pawhuska Huskies football team and another one this Friday night against Cashion. Coach Matt Hennesy encourages Husky fans to take proper precautions, including buying tickets ahead of time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Administration Building.

If you are unable to make it out to Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium on Friday, you can catch that ballgame on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and KPGMTV.com.