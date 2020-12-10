Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Green Country Christmas

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 5:20 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 5:20 AM

12/10 Green Country Christmas Numbers

Share on RSS

 

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 10th:

0-29-23-64  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-24-60-14  Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life 

0-48-01-95  2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-20-24-36  Free Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-21-80-20  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Life Alive

0-14-85-16  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning 

0-44-81-11  MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Hyundai

0-47-25-59  $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza 

0-44-48-16  $50.00 Gift Certificate to B&C Auto Parts from Tallgrass Motors

0-21-00-74  $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Center

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Tuesday, December 15th at 5pm.

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 9th:

0-45-19-47  $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-31-44-55  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center 

0-38-77-03  One Pair of Hoka Shoes from Brown Shoe Fit in Bartlesville

0-29-24-40  5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana  

0-65-72-13  $50.00 in Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-23-83-54  $50.00 Cash Redeemable from LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau 

0-64-58-53  $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd

0-15-00-17  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker  

0-85-41-78  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

0-30-42-38  Gift Basket from the Wooden Buffalo

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Friday, December 11th at 5pm.

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8th:

0-30-60-18  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-01-40  2) $25.00 Gift Cards for KFC

0-01-78-16  $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-21-61-36  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center 

0-18-61-37  $50.00 VISA Gift Card from RCB Bank 

0-32-28-91  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa

0-29-63-20  Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket  

0-85-40-31  2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

0-14-21-46  $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental

0-18-20-94  Wireless Charger Duo Pad from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlisters 

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Thursday, December 10th at 5pm.

 


« Back to News