Posted: Dec 10, 2020 5:20 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 5:20 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 10th:

0-29-23-64 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-24-60-14 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-48-01-95 2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-20-24-36 Free Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-21-80-20 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Life Alive

0-14-85-16 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-44-81-11 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Hyundai

0-47-25-59 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza

0-44-48-16 $50.00 Gift Certificate to B&C Auto Parts from Tallgrass Motors

0-21-00-74 $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Center

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Tuesday, December 15th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 9th:

0-45-19-47 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-31-44-55 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center

0-38-77-03 One Pair of Hoka Shoes from Brown Shoe Fit in Bartlesville

0-29-24-40 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-65-72-13 $50.00 in Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-23-83-54 $50.00 Cash Redeemable from LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau

0-64-58-53 $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd

0-15-00-17 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker

0-85-41-78 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

0-30-42-38 Gift Basket from the Wooden Buffalo

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8th:

0-30-60-18 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-01-40 2) $25.00 Gift Cards for KFC

0-01-78-16 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-21-61-36 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center

0-18-61-37 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from RCB Bank

0-32-28-91 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa

0-29-63-20 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-85-40-31 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

0-14-21-46 $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental

0-18-20-94 Wireless Charger Duo Pad from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlisters

