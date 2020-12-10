Posted: Dec 10, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said he’s firmly committed to election security after the State of Oklahoma decided on Wednesday to back a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four critical swing states originally won by Joe Biden.

In a statement, Hunter said:

“I regret that the U.S. Supreme Court is the only forum available to resolve the many legitimate concerns regarding state elections. That is why I’m joining the amicus brief in support of the Texas case…”

Hunter said he hopes it will encourage the highest court in the land to thoughtfully consider and address the matters presented. Oklahoma is one of 18 states to join in on the lawsuit.