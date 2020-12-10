Posted: Dec 10, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

A Christmas parade will step off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday in downtown Ochelata.

Before the parade, kids can meet Santa from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. There will be another opportunity for kids to meet Santa after the parade until 8:00 pm.. Santa will be at the Ochelata Senior Center.

There will be a bake sale and a children’s gift shop as well.

You can listen to a radio broadcast of the parade on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, on the free to download Bartlesville Radio app, and on bartlesvilleradio.com. The broadcast of the parade will be brought to you by Totel CSI, Totah Communications, and BartnetIP.