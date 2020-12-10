Posted: Dec 10, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

While Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville works through the logistics, Chief Operating Officer Mike Moore said the hospital could receive COVID-19 vaccines by mid-January.

Moore said those that work face-to-face with patients will be some of the first to receive the vaccine when it's in stock. Moore added that cold storage of the vaccine is a big factor because they need to have a place to put the vaccines before they're administered to hospital workers. He said they're working through that process right now as they wait for the arrival of the vaccines.

According to Moore, the Tulsa area is expected to receive vaccines in a week or two. Moore encouraged the public to stay safe and stay strong because there is hope out there. He said washing your hands, wearing a mask, and watching your distance makes a big difference is stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Seeing the impact the virus has had on citizens and medical workers alike, Moore said he wishes people would take the virus more seriously. He asks that you continue to do what you can to stop the spread of the virus. He also asks that you pray for the community and those that go to work every day to fight the virus.