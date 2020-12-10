Posted: Dec 10, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy’s Nutcracker Ballet is taking place this weekend with a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday and a 3 o’ clock matinee performance on Sunday at the Constantine Theater.

Tickets for adults cost 15 dollars and student tickets cost eight dollars. Reserved seating is 25 dollars and 15 dollars respectively and can be purchased at dancemaker.net. Virtual tickets can be purchased for 20 dollars for those who wish to watch the performance from home.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be required to attend. The Nutcracker Ballet features 47 children aged 6-18.