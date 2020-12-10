Posted: Dec 10, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) has been named the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force.

“My top priority for the last two years has been federal spending,” said Rep. Hern. “Our government hasn’t operated under a budget in years, which should concern every American citizen. I am elated to lead the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force next year. Speaker Pelosi instructed the Budget Committee not to draft a budget in 2020 – this will not happen again. Whether the majority chooses to abandon responsibility or not, we will present a federal budget this spring.”

RSC Chairman-Elect Jim Banks said, “Kevin is a small business champion and conservative fighter, and I’m proud to have him on the leadership team for RSC. As Budget and Spending Taskforce Chairman, he will help us advance fiscal responsibility at a time our country desperately needs it.”

The Republican Study Committee is the largest conservative caucus in the House of Representatives. RSC drives conservative policy for the Republican Conference. The RSC Budget and Spending Task Force produced the only budget proposal from any party in the 116th Congress.