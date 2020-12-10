News
Pawhuska
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 2:22 PM
Pawhuska Code Enforcer Cleaning Up Condemned Houses
Ty Loftis
Now that mowing season has come to an end, Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes has moved on to working on tearing down houses that are condemned and considered a nuisance to the community. Hughes goes on to talk about how many of the houses get that way.
Hughes says five houses are being torn down right now. Private citizens are tearing four of the houses and the City of Pawhuska is tearing down one of them.
