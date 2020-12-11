Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:54 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 10:18 AM

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach (CC-MMO) in Bartlesville has received a donation of $100,000 from Phillips 66.

CC-MMO Director Misty Wishall said this money will help them collaborate with the other 13 partner agencies that the Bartlesville Regional United Way serves. She said the generous donation from Phillips 66 will help them continue their mission to meet the needs of those that are in need of food in our community.

Wishall said they cannot thank Phillips 66 enough for the beautiful donation. She said the are blessed and humbled by the company's generosity.

In a statement, Ann Oglesby, the vice president of Energy Research & Innovation for Phillips 66's Bartlesville Business Operations & Innovation Center, said:

“On behalf of Phillips 66, we appreciate CC-MMO’s efforts to ensure members of our community, hit hard from the pandemic, have food and other necessities. This contribution is to help CC-MMO in its continued COVID relief efforts.”

CC-MMO distributes groceries to roughly 2,000 per week at its drive-through food pantry and through partner agencies in the area. CC-MMO serves five counties in Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas.

Thanks to the donation from Phillips 66, Wishall said they'll be able to give out more food to those in need in our community right away. CC-MMO’s food pantry is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Thursdays from noon to 2:00 p.m.

To make a donation, visit cceok.org/donate.