Posted: Dec 11, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 10:29 AM

Max Gross

For the second consecutive day an Osage County resident has died due to COVID-19 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is the 21st COVID-19 death that has been reported in Osage County.

Currently there are 281 active cases in Osage County, an increase of nine cases since Thursday. Washington County is reporting 267 active cases, an increase of 20 active cases. Nowata County is at 62 active cases, an increase of seven.

Statewide 3,900 new COVID-19 cases are being listed in Friday’s situation update. 27 total deaths are being reported in Oklahoma. The report states 1,730 people currently are hospitalized across the state due to coronavirus.