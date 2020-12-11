Posted: Dec 11, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will get together for a regularly scheduled meeting at the administration building on Monday evening to discuss a wide array of items as the semester comes to a close.

The board will consider taking action on the student drug testing policies and vote to approve the 2021 school board meeting dates.

Items in the consent agenda include the possibility of approving a NASA Club fundraiser, FanCloth fundraiser for the wrestling team and an elementary fun pasta fundraiser.

Superintendent David Cash will give a report, as will one of the principals. Personnel matters will also be discussed during Monday evening’s meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.