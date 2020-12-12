Posted: Dec 12, 2020 6:09 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2020 6:09 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Both the Bartlesville boys and girls basketball games from Bishop Kelley High School will air on 100.1 - KYFM on Saturday afternoon.

We have moved the games in order to keep Oklahoma State football on KWON - AM 1400 and FM 93.3.

The Lady Bruins will face Ada at 1:00 PM with the Bruin guys taking on Mustang at 2:30 PM.

You can also listen to both on BartlesvilleRadio.com, the Bartlesville Radio App and on Alexa - just select KYFM.