Posted: Dec 12, 2020 7:23 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2020 7:25 PM
Dewey Christmas Parade Sparkles
Tom Davis
The streets were lined with people Saturday night for Dewey's 33rd Annual Night-Time Parade.
Nearly 70 entries passed by the onlookers with many parade participants handing out candy to the children in attendence during the ""Bright Lights of Christmas" as it processed through town.
There were four categories this year. Here are the winners:
COMMERCIAL
1st: Arrowhead Veterenarie Clinic
2nd: Bobby Q
NON-COMMERCIAL
1st: Bartlesville Elks
2nd: Bartlesville Roundup Club
YOUTH
1st: Copan 4-h
2nd: Kiddie Corner Child Care
RELIGIOUS
1st: Dewey United Methodist Church
2nd: Lighthouse Out Reach Center
