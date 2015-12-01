Posted: Dec 13, 2020 5:01 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2020 5:22 AM

Tom Davis

We should see widespread light to moderate snow spread across the region today.

Snowfall totals of 1 to 4 inches will be common across much of the rest of eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas to the north of I-40.

Travel impacts should be expected with elevated roadways the most prone to develop slick spots.

Wet and slushy roads may freeze tonight with slick spots persisting through the Monday morning commute.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE POSTED WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

...WINTER STORM WARNING FOR OSAGE COUNTY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will spread

into northeast Oklahoma this morning. The snow will begin to

taper off by mid to late afternoon with the wintry precipitation

shifting into Arkansas this evening. Total snowfall

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher

amounts possible, mainly west of Highway 75.

* WHERE...Osage, Pawnee and Creek Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on the potential for slick roads with slushy

conditions likely in the heavier snow bands.

AND...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING FOR WASHINGTON-NOWATA-CRAIG-TULSA and ROGERS COUNTIES...

* WHAT...Areas of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will spread

into northeast Oklahoma and portions of east-central Oklahoma

this morning. The snow will begin to taper off by mid to late

afternoon with the wintry precipitation shifting into Arkansas

this evening. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are

expected with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oklahoma and east central

Oklahoma.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on the potential for slick roads with slushy

conditions likely in the heavier snow bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to