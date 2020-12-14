News
Green Country Christmas
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:09 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2020 7:09 PM
12/14 Green Country Christmas Numbers
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Dec. 14th:
0-30-60-11 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body
0-48-03-73 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate for KFC
0-77-43-43 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes
0-20-26-19 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair
0-21-65-95 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Micheal's Carpet & Sleep Center
0-18-63-24 $50.00 VISA Gift Card RCB Bank
0-32-27-04 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa
0-23-09-79 5) $5 Gift Certificates for Donuts & $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Dounts
0-29-6580 Season's Greeting Basket for The Candy Basket
0-85-64-08 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply
Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present
the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify
that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)
Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.
New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3
business days or Wednesday, December 16th at 5pm.
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Dec. 11th:
0-45-20-00 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance
0-21-41-09 $50.00 Gift Certificate for Adams Golf Course
0-14-60-15 5 Passes to Christmas in the Ville including Ice Skates from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce
0-29-24-17 5) $10 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-08-71-05 Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75
0-20-25-03 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair
0-47-41-60 $50.00 Gift Card from No Limit Powersports
0-16-00-13 $50.00 Gift Certificate from OKM Music
0-44-07-66 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet
0-14-43-59 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 10th:
0-29-23-64 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-24-60-14 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life
0-48-01-95 2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC
0-20-24-36 Free Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair
0-21-80-20 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Life Alive
0-14-85-16 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning
0-44-81-11 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Hyundai
0-47-25-59 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza
0-44-48-16 $50.00 Gift Certificate to B&C Auto Parts from Tallgrass Motors
0-21-00-74 $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Center
