Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:09 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2020 7:09 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Dec. 14th :

0-30-60-11 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-03-73 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate for KFC

0-77-43-43 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-20-26-19 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-21-65-95 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Micheal's Carpet & Sleep Center

0-18-63-24 $50.00 VISA Gift Card RCB Bank

0-32-27-04 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa

0-23-09-79 5) $5 Gift Certificates for Donuts & $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Dounts

0-29-6580 Season's Greeting Basket for The Candy Basket

0-85-64-08 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Wednesday, December 16th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Dec. 11th:

0-45-20-00 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-21-41-09 $50.00 Gift Certificate for Adams Golf Course

0-14-60-15 5 Passes to Christmas in the Ville including Ice Skates from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce

0-29-24-17 5) $10 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-08-71-05 Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75

0-20-25-03 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-47-41-60 $50.00 Gift Card from No Limit Powersports

0-16-00-13 $50.00 Gift Certificate from OKM Music

0-44-07-66 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet

0-14-43-59 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 10th:

0-29-23-64 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-24-60-14 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-48-01-95 2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-20-24-36 Free Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-21-80-20 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Life Alive

0-14-85-16 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-44-81-11 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Hyundai

0-47-25-59 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza

0-44-48-16 $50.00 Gift Certificate to B&C Auto Parts from Tallgrass Motors

0-21-00-74 $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Center

