Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 15th, and continuing until Friday, Dec. 18th, the South Kansas & Oklahoma (SKOL) Railroad plans to close and repair the north crossing on U.S. 169 at Coffeyville, located between U.S. 166 and the Kansas-Oklahoma state line.

U.S. 169 will be closed to through traffic at the work zone. A detour is signed on South Elm and West 14th streets. The detour has a vehicle height limit of 15 feet, 6 inches, and a length limit of 65 feet. No vehicles weighing over 85,000 pounds will be permitted on the detour.