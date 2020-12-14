Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a Circuit Engineering District One materials request grant application on Monday morning. The material request grant application was for bridge repair and strengthening on East 3900 Road over the Caney River. This is near Vera in southern Washington County.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a reconcilement report from the County Election Board for the month of November. From there, the Commissioners approved a records management and preservation report from the County Court Clerk for the month of November as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet next Monday, Dec. 21st, at 9:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.