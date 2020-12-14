Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:48 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox presented a funding agreement for a CARES Act Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Reimbursement Grant in the amount of $13,888 to the County Commissioners on Monday.

Cox said it was supplemental funding from the CARES Act that the State of Oklahoma had leftover. He said the State has designated it solely for PPE.

Oklahoma is on a short time frame because the funds have to be used by the end of the December. Cox said this makes it very difficult for government to make purchases on such short notice. He said they had to move quickly. He said Washington County would be using $13,888 to reimburse PPE purchases they've already made that wasn't covered by any other funding source.

Washington County would be reimbursed for its purchases of masks, hand sanitizers and other PPE products that needed to be purchased to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Cox said the reimbursement will help Washington County's budget. He said none of the PPE purchases were projected in the County's budgets, so they've had to expend budget funds to purchase PPE that they normally don't plan on purchasing. That takes away from projects and other business the County focuses on when creating a budget.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the funding agreement for a CARES Act PPE Reimbursement Grant in the amount of $13,888. Cox said he is grateful for this opportunity to get reimbursement for the County for PPE purchases that have helped them through the coronavirus pandemic. He said they'll be able to help Washington County's budgets a lot with the reimbursement.