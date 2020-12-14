Posted: Dec 14, 2020 12:19 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the National Weather Service, Washington County could receive up to one to two inches of snow on Tuesday.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said he expects to see the same outcome that we saw on Sunday occur on Tuesday. He said clearing skies and warmer tempertures are in the forecast as the week progresses, so the snow may not stick around for long.

Cox said drivers should use caution when driving through wintery conditions. He said people should be careful when driving through the day on Tuesday.

Drivers should also be alert on Wednesday morning. Cox said there could be some slick spots during your morning commute that you're going to want to look out for over the next couple of days.

Should there be any weather related closings on Tuesday or Wednesday, you can check Bartlesville Radio's cancellation listing here at bartlesvilleradio.com. You can listen for cancellations as well by tuning your radio to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, Real Country KRIG 104.9, 100.1 KYFM or SportsTalk 99.1 FM, 1500 AM KPGM. You can use the free to download Bartlesville Radio app as well.