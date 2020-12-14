Posted: Dec 14, 2020 1:23 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend and was presented with preliminary child sexual abuse charges in Washington County Court on Monday.

A probable cause affidavit states that police officers received a phone call from a woman wishing to make a report. The witness reported that she had reason to believe that her live-in boyfriend, Johnny Castro, was having an inappropriate relationship with her 14-year old daughter.

The witness had installed a hidden camera in the victim’s bedroom and the probable cause affidavit states that she is willing to testify that when she logged onto the live view of the camera, she believed she saw Castro and the victim lying in bed. The witness believes that while the blanket was over the top of them, they were having sex. This was later turned over to police for evidence in the case.

The affidavit goes on to say that an on-call investigator interviewed Castro at the police station, but he never admitted to having sex with the victim.

Castro will be presented with formal charges on Tuesday. His bond is set at $100,000 on the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim.