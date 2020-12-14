Posted: Dec 14, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

One utility permit was signed for district two of Osage County during Monday’s board meeting. In the past, all three commissioners have talked about trouble they have had with utility companies abiding by rules and regulations to properly install the utilities. District one commissioner Randall Jones talked about a problem he was recently facing.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney said he has recently had a few procedural problems with utility companies as well.