Posted: Dec 14, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners took no action regarding the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings, but they want to stress that the coronavirus is serious and it isn’t to be taken lightly. District one commissioner Randall Jones explains how it is affecting one of his employees.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney said he currently has three employees affected by the virus at the county shop in Hominy.