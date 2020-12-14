Posted: Dec 14, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 3:07 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville United Way's Lisa Cary and Katie Zaun appeared Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to bring everyone up to date on several events.

12 Days of Giving

BRUW's Lisa Cary said,"Everyone has had such a hard time in 2020, so we wanted to do something to end this year on a good note. We teamed up with several individuals in town and posted a series of videos to our social media asking for donations of $20.20 to bring something positive out of 2020. Those donations go towards our 2020 annual campaign, which raises money for 14 partner agencies around town."

Cary said BRUW still has a few days left in their12 Days of Giving, and reminded everyone to keep an eye out for a few more entertaining videos.

Cary and Zaun thanked those who participated: Chuck & Jennifer McCauley, Maria Gus, Chase Allcott, Bryan & Sara Freeman, Randy & Shallan John, Shawn & Christie Roberts, John & Annie Saltsman, Kaleb & Taylor Potter, Chris Batchelder, Misty Wishall, David & Summer Austin, and Lisa & the Cary family.

Of course they also want to say a huge thank you to all those who donated. BRUW has some free chick-fil-a cards and some tshirts we will be giving out this next week to those who donated.

End of Year Giving- Tax Deductions, Matching with Retiree Donations:

The end of year giving is so crucial for BRUW. This is when they really start seeing if we they are going to make their goal for our annual campaign.

Zaun said, "One of the perks of making a donation to a non profit, like BRUW, is that your donations are tax deductible, which can really come in handy during tax season."

If you are a retiree of ConocoPhillips or Phillips66, your donation to the United Way is also matched by the company. This means your donation will go even farther. BRUW did send out a letter in November, but if you didn’t get one, you can still make a donation. You can give us a call or stop by and we can help.

Change for Change:

We are getting near the end of Change for Change, but you have until the beginning of January to participate. We have change buckets set up at 17 different locations around town. Every penny counts and we thank everyone who has dropped some change into the bucket so far!

Just a reminder, BRUW has buckets at the following locations: Bambino’s, Boy Scout office, Bartlesville Print Shop, Cooper and Mill Brewery, Crossing 2nd, Dink’s, Frank and Lola’s, JRNY2U Nutrition, Kidz Korner, Moxie on 2nd, Platinum Cigar Bar, Sal’s Daylight Donuts, Tate boys Tires downtown, The Candy Basket, The eatery by 2 kids and a cake, The Local Juice Company, and Weeze’s.