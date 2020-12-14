Posted: Dec 14, 2020 3:21 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Ice caused an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy to spin out and lose control of her vehicle during Monday’s snow storm. This is the second weather-related accident involving an Osage County Sheriff’s vehicle in the past month. Sheriff Eddie Virden is now taking action in an effort to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Virden said his top priority is the safety of his fellow officers. At last check, the deputy was feeling OK.