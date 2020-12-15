Posted: Dec 15, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 10:23 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,224 new COVID-19 cases across the state in Tuesday’s situation update. 14 people are being reported dead statewide. Currently 1,741 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 307 active cases, a decrease of seven cases since Monday. Osage County is listing 285 active cases, a decrease 29 cases since the last report. Nowata County is down to 74 active cases, a decrease of four cases in one day.

