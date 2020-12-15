Posted: Dec 15, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

With Bartlesville Public Schools being closed for the rest of the semester and students participating in virtual learning, the Westside Community Center has opened its doors to those in need of internet access.

The WCC is also open to providing a little extra help to students and parents. The WCC is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this week for the purpose of ensuring our community students stay on their academic course.

The Westside Community Center is located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville. The WCC is also looking for volunteers.

Below is the release the Westside Community Center posted on Monday.