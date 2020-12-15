Posted: Dec 15, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Misty Wishall, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach (CC-MMO) asked for your support of Bartlesville Regional United Way's (BRUW) 12 Days of Giving on Monday.

Monday marked the tenth of twelve days of BRUW's 12 Days of Giving Campaign. Wishall said they're asking those that are willing to participate in the occassion to donate $20.20 to BRUW. She said BRUW partners with non-profits that provide after school programs for children, food pantries like CC-MMO, financial assistance for low income families, and more.

Wishall said the best part about your donation is that every penny stays right here in our community to help those in need. She said the donation will go towards BRUW's 14 partner agencies.

You can donate by visiting the Facebook post made on Bartlesville Regional United Way's Facebook page on Monday that features Wishall and CC-MMO. Wishall said you can also donate by visiting bartlesvilleuw.org or by texting BRUW to 41444.

Below is the video posted on Bartlesville Regional United Way's Facebook page.