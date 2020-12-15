Posted: Dec 15, 2020 12:35 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 12:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education recently approved its 2021-2022 school calendar.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the calendar was pretty standard compared to most years, but there is a requirement by the State of Oklahoma that they had to meet as well. He said there is a requirement that tells schools to be in session for a minimum of 165 days.

For Dewey Schools, this requirement only adds one day to the calendar. Superintendent Vincent said they're normally in session for 164 days. He said the requirement reduces one of the district's snow days that they typically take off in the spring semester.

The 165 day school year is a law that was passed a couple years ago. Superintendent Vincent said the requirement was passed in response to a lot of schools going to four-day school weeks. He said the law that will be implemented next school year is reflected in Dewey's 2021-2022 school calendar.

Dewey Public Schools will take a couple of Fridays off at the beginning of April 2022 before getting back to the classroom for the full week at the end of the month. Superintendent Vincent said the reason for being in school on Fridays towards the end of April is because the district "gets into the meat of the testing schedule." He said school site principals requested that the schedule be constructed in such a manner to help with testing towards the end of the 2021-2022 school year.