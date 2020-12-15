Posted: Dec 15, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to frontline caregivers at the hospital via the Oklahoma State Department of Health beginning on Monday, Dec. 21st.

According to Tuesday's statement, there are no vaccines in stock at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. Vaccines are in possession of the Oklahoma State Department of Health at this time and will be distributed by them.

Once the State of Oklahoma has sent the vaccine to priority groups, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will be ready to distribute the vaccine themselves. Representatives with the Bartlesville hospital were unable to speak to Bartlesville Radio on Tuesday about the news.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.