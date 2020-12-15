Posted: Dec 15, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

So that Pawhuska Public Schools is in compliance with a recent executive order issued by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, the school will be requiring individuals to purchase vouchers ahead of all athletic events.

Vouchers will be given to athletes and they may distribute them how they wish. Any extra vouchers will be left at the High School Office and individuals wishing to go to the game can pick them up there after 1 p.m. on the day of the game. Masks will be required to enter the arena. Children under the age of two will not be required to have a voucher.