Posted: Dec 15, 2020 3:10 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 3:10 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is in custody after alleging beating a woman with a table leg. Donald Ray Brown Jr. appeared in court on Tuesday where he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a felony. Brown was arrested on a warrant for the incident which occurred in October.

According to an affidavit, officers reported to the site on the 800 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Bartlesville around 7 p.m. on October 28. A female claims that Brown came inside the residence, picked up a broken table leg and started hitting her with it. The woman says she was hit in the head.

Officers observed injuries to the victim’s head, arm and leg. She had various bruises and scratches believed to be caused by the incident. The victim believed Brown had possible violent convictions in his past. Bond was set at $50,000.