Posted: Dec 16, 2020 7:57 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 9:04 AM

Garrett Giles

Earlier in the week, the City of Bartlesville announced that Bville Bill the Buffalo would be the city's new mascot as part of its public health campaign asking everyone to practice the three W's: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.

As part of the campaign, the City of Bartlesville wants you to submit a seven to fifteen second video to tell them how you are doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. City Manager Mike Bailey shared his clip on Wednesday morning, saying that he has vulnerable people that live in his home like many of you do in the community. Bailey said he will wear a mask because of those who are vulnerable in your family and his family. He asked if you would join him in helping to protect our herd.

You can send your video explaining how you are doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community to covid-19@cityofbartlesville.org.

Below is Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey's video explaining why he wears a mask.