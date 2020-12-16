Posted: Dec 16, 2020 12:39 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Elementary School Principal Byron Cowan was at Monday evening's school board meeting talking about how things have went during the fall semester. He started by saying that the elementary school ended the semester with 134 kids coming to school daily and 19 students doing virtual learning. Cowan said that was as high as 38 to start the year.

Cowan went on to talk about MAP data and where students stand academically. Cowan said that because the school went fully virtual to end the last year, he knew they would be behind, but he looks forward to seeing how they catch up.

Cowan speaks with teachers each week and he talked about how behavior issues haven't been as much of a problem this year as he has seen in years past.

Cowan added that mask-wearing hasn't been an issue among students and the teachers do a great job setting an example by wearing theirs as well.