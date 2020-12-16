Posted: Dec 16, 2020 1:19 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board voted to approve the 2021 student drug testing policy Monday evening, but Superintendent David Cash made the board aware of a slight change being made to the procedures. Coaches came to Cash and said that it is important to continue including the students in practices who tested positive for illegal substances.

The new policy states that if an athlete tests positive, he or she will miss 20 percent of the season for a first offense. If a student were to test positive, they would get tested once a month for the rest of the year.