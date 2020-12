Posted: Dec 16, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Si Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame recently passed through Pawhuska and took in the sights and sounds of many area attractions, including the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum. Here is Robertson talking about his time in Pawhuska.

Duck Dynasty aired for 11 seasons on A&E Network.