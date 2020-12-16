Posted: Dec 16, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 3:43 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata murder case is being pushed into 2021 as the court awaits clarity on McGirt V. Oklahoma. Amanda Moffett is being held on charges of first degree murder with deliberate intent. Moffett is accused of shooting and killing her 16-year-old daughter in October 2018.

Her attorney had filed a motion for dismissal in July based on the defendant and victim each being members of the Cherokee Nation. A state briefing on the McGirt ruling said, “any ruling by any district court judge in northeast Oklahoma could have de facto precedential effect on hundreds of cases in the state before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals can decide the question in a binding, precedential opinion.”

Due to the lack of clarity on this ruling and how it effects local jurisdicitions ability to prosecute cases this case has been pushed back to February 23, 2021. Moffett remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.