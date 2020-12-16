Posted: Dec 16, 2020 3:51 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 3:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon and Executive Director Chris Wilson gave an update regarding various projects. He started by talking about a noise study project to measure ambient light in a building that is located in downtown Bartlesville. This is something the United States Housing and Urban Development made them conduct.

Wilson added that all windows are having to be replaced in the Hotel Phillips Building so that the building can be put on the historical preservation list and sidewalks in Tif two are continuing to get replaced. At Wednesday's meeting, the November financial report for 2020 was also accepted.