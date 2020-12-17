Posted: Dec 17, 2020 5:13 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 5:13 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 17th:

0-61-41-06 $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-21-41-64 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Adams Golf Course

0-22-11-36 $50 in Bartlesville Chamber Bucks from Clean Results

0-29-26-16 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate for Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-08-65-31 Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75

0-20-26-55 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-16-00-45 $50.00 Gift Certificate from OKM Music

0-44-29-03 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevy

0-14-43-56 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Monday, December 21st at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 16th:

0-29-20-06 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-24-61-93 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-48-07-60 2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-20-26-23 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-21-80-35 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Life ALive

0-14-86-61 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-44-81-07 MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai

0-21-00-29 $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular Eastland Shopping Center

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 15th:

0-61-41-32 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-31-43-12 $50.00 Gift Certificate for Bargain Center

0-38-77-56 One Pair of Hoka Shoes from Brown Shoe Fit in Bartlesville

0-29-21-34 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-65-58-77 $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-20-25-48 Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-15-03-55 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker

0-31-80-00 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

