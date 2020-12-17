Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Green Country Christmas

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 5:13 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 5:13 AM

12/17 Green Country Christmas Numbers

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 17th:

0-61-41-06  $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-21-41-64  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Adams Golf Course

0-22-11-36  $50 in Bartlesville Chamber Bucks from Clean Results 

0-29-26-16  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate for Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-08-65-31  Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75

0-20-26-55  Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-16-00-45  $50.00 Gift Certificate from OKM Music  

0-44-29-03  MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevy

0-14-43-56  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs  

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Monday, December 21st at 5pm.

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 16th:

0-29-20-06  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-24-61-93  Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life 

0-48-07-60  2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-20-26-23  Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-21-80-35  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Life ALive

0-14-86-61  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning  

0-44-81-07  MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai

0-21-00-29  $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular Eastland Shopping Center 

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 15th:

0-61-41-32  $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-31-43-12  $50.00 Gift Certificate for Bargain Center  

0-38-77-56  One Pair of Hoka Shoes from Brown Shoe Fit in Bartlesville 

0-29-21-34  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-65-58-77  $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-20-25-48  Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-15-03-55  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker 

0-31-80-00  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply  

 

