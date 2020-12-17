Posted: Dec 17, 2020 5:50 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 5:57 AM

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK), had an opinion piece published Thursday on www.foxnews.com that says, "In America, no matter what economic class you are born into, there is an opportunity to turn yourself into anything."

The piece takes aim at the mindset of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who was also aided greatly by capitalism but to date has not admitted it.

The artlcle reads:

"It is well-documented that my colleague, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., worked in the service industry before running for Congress. It’s part of the reason why she gained so much traction with young people in her party.

To be honest, I admire her ambition and think it should be applauded that she has found such success. It’s only possible in America. What’s less well-known is that she is far from the first person to make that economic jump and that there are several sitting members of Congress who come from much poorer backgrounds and worked their way to prosperity.

No one wants to talk about it because we’re conservative. We believe that capitalism is what pulled us out of poverty and we want to maintain that system for future Americans.

The beauty of America is that anything is possible. No matter what economic class you are born into, there is an opportunity to turn yourself into anything, if you are willing to work for it. There’s no limit to what you can achieve with a big idea and a strong work ethic."

