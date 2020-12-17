Bartlesville Radio

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 7:22 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Christmas 2020 Grand Finale begins Tuesday at 9am live on the air on KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Tina Romine explains how we will be drawing winning numbers from the green tickets you've been collecting from local business for a chance to win a share of nearly $40,000 in cash and prizes!

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNTDOWN CLOCK AND ALL THE CONTEST RULES