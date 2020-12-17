Posted: Dec 17, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

This Friday, Dec. 18th, is the last Friday for Family Skate Night at Christmas in the Ville in downtown Bartlesville.

The reserved skate time is for kids 12 and under with an adult. The event will last from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Public skating and carriage rides will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday. You can even say hello to your friends at Bartlesville Radio on Friday night.

More public skating and carriage rides will take place from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Kids will even have a chance to have a meet and greet with Santa on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Kids crafts, lawn games, and movies in the park after dark are activities that will be available every day this weekend. Christmas in the Ville takes place at 201 SW Keeler in downtown Bartlesville at the old train depot.