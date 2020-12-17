Posted: Dec 17, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The BSA Cherokee Area Council is asking you to help them outfit a scout in our area this holiday season.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright said this is the second consecutive year that the BSA Cherokee Area Council has put on the event. Wright said they outfitted over 47 scouts last year. He said they're half way to outfitting 81 scouts in the area this year.

Wright said the BSA Cherokee Area Council is so grateful for the community support they receive. He said they are blessed to have donors that come by and pick out one to four items to help outfit scouts.

All you have to do to help out is visit the scout shop, pick a tag, and spread a little holiday cheer by uniforming a scout who needs a little extra assistance. The scout shop is located at 520 S. Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville.

Wright said the event will run through Thursday, Dec. 31st. He said the shop will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24th, and Friday, Dec. 25th for Christmas.

For more information, call 918.336.9170. You can also send an email to tiffany.cook@scouting.org.

Wright thanks the the BSA Cherokee Area Council Board Members, Bartlesville Regional United Way, and the Bartlesville community at large for their support. He said the BSA Cherokee Area Council would not be a strong council without all of their support.